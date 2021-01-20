SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SCRF traded up GBX 11.07 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.57 ($0.95). 40,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,876. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.21.

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 51,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.