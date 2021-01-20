Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Ferro worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ferro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.