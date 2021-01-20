Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Anthem by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.02. 39,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,252. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.