Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.80 and its 200 day moving average is $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

