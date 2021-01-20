Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Encore Capital Group worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.