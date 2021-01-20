Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.75. 21,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.26. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.