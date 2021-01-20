Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AECOM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,020. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

