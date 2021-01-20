Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Hope Bancorp worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 21,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,516. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

