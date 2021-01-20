Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 28,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

