Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of WEX worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Truist lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.