Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Integer makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Integer worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Integer by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,016. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

