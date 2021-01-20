Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. 7,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.