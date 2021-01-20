Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare comprises about 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.35% of NextGen Healthcare worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 4,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

