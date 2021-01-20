Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,538,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

