Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of PNM Resources worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 17,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,910. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

