Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.12 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of MasTec worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. 18,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

