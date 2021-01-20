Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.41 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of J2 Global worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,883 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

