Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 992,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 9,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

