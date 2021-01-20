Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.73 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

DRH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Bank of America upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

