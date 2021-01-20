Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of EnerSys worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in EnerSys by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,198. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.