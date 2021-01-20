Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Banc of California worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 4,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,502. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $902.81 million, a P/E ratio of -93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

