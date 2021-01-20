Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Itron worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 12,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

