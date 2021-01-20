Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,574. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

