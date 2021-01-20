Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Koppers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

