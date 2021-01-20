Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of TTM Technologies worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 855,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

