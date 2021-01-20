Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,908. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

