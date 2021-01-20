Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Worthington Industries worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Insiders have sold 82,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

