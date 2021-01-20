Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,577 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean makes up about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Ultra Clean worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 8,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,289. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,556. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.