Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Xperi worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 486,403 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 8,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

