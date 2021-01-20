Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,051 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. B&G Foods makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of B&G Foods worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 27,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.