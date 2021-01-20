Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,611 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $244,040,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

