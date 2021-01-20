Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,024 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.07. 3,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.