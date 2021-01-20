Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,742 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Synaptics makes up 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Synaptics worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 9,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,007. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

