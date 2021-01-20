Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,101 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,617. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

