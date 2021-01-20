Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,339 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Magellan Health worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $2,478,005. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

