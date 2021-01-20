Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,175 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of JLL traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

