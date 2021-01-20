Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,215 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $600,890. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

