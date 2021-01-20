Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,293 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

