Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,305 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Washington Federal worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 164,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

