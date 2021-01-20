Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.54% of NN worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NN by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,158. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

