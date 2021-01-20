Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.