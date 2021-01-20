Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Matrix Service worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 49.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 6,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,845. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.