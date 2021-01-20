Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 240,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 49,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.