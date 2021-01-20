Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Down 9.5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 3,848,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,963,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,734 shares of company stock valued at $574,520 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

