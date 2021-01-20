SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

