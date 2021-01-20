Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.27

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 8963044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $18,990,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,321,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,595,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.