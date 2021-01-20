Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Up 6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 2,037,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,880,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.