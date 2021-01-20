Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.69

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 16831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

