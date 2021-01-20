Solana Market Capitalization Tops $975.79 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00010476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $975.79 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

