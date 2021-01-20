SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $258.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SEDG opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

